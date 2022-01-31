All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Marijuana plant raid sees authorities find crypto mining farm instead

Spanish National Police bust what they thought was a weed manufacturing plant, but actually found a crypto mining farm instead.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 7:45 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Your day starts out by preparing for a raid on a dangerous facility where you're about to bust the doors down on an illegal marijuana farm, but then the doors get kicked down and all you can hear is the buzzing of a bunch of computers running instead.

Marijuana plant raid sees authorities find crypto mining farm instead 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

That's what happened when the Spanish National Police discovered massive amounts of electricity being used, but the facility was illegally hooked up to the electricity grid. Once authorities were there, they discovered it wasn't a weed farm but a crypto farm instead.

Spanish National Police explained (through machine translation): "Police investigations began on a possible indoor marijuana plantation that could be located in some stables located in Santiponce. After carrying out the first inquiries, the agents realized that the existing indications did not correspond to the cultivation of marijuana, but rather that these facilities could be hosting a cryptocurrency farm of which there are hardly any records in Spain".

Marijuana plant raid sees authorities find crypto mining farm instead 03 | TweakTown.comMarijuana plant raid sees authorities find crypto mining farm instead 04 | TweakTown.com
Marijuana plant raid sees authorities find crypto mining farm instead 05 | TweakTown.com

There was around 50,000 EUR (around $55,800) that was seized, with profits sitting at around 2500 EUR (around $2800 per month).

Buy at Amazon

Pineapple Express (Unrated)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2022 at 4:11 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.