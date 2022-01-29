All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Chinese hypersonic space plane to enable rapid point-to-point travel

A new hypersonic space plane is in development by Space Transportation to enable space tourism and fast suborbital transportation.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Jan 29 2022 1:00 AM CST   |   Updated Sat, Jan 29 2022 5:25 AM CST
The Chinese aerospace company Space Transportation is developing the new space plane.

Chinese hypersonic space plane to enable rapid point-to-point travel

Known by its full name as Beijing Lingkong Tianxing Technology, the company has touted the plane as a "rocket with wings," which will be fully reusable and will be used for space tourism and high-speed suborbital transportation between different places on Earth. Ground tests are planned by 2023, with its first flight slated for 2024 and first crewed flight in 2025. It is expected to reach approximately 2,600 miles per hour (4,184 kilometers per hour).

"We are developing a winged rocket for high-speed, point-to-point transportation, which is lower in cost than rockets that carry satellites and faster than traditional aircraft," the company said in a recent interview with Yicheng Times.

Space Transportation was founded in 2018 and has since raised over $46.3 million toward its hypersonic space plane plans. On Space Transportation's website is an animated video showing a trip by the space plane with passengers on board. The plane takes off vertically before detaching from its rocket-powered wings, which return to the ground, as the rest of the plane makes its way to its destination before landing vertically on three deployable legs.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

