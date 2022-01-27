All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
WarnerMedia re-iterates Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy 2022 launch

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar re-iterates 2022 launches for Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy, but they could still get delayed.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jan 27 2022 11:54 AM CST
Today WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar re-iterated that WB Games will deliver a "full slate of highly anticipated games" in 2022.

WarnerMedia re-iterates Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy 2022 launch 8 | TweakTown.com

It looks like WB Games' biggest games are coming this year after all--or at least that's the plan. WarnerMedia's Jason Kilar gave fans hope with a Twitter thread saying that 2022 will be a big year for games. The pictures included Gotham Knights, and Hogwarts Legacy. Rocksteady's new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game wasn't pictured but it was implicitly attached.

Some outlets report this means all three games will indeed release in 2022, or at least Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy will. This isn't necessarily the case. All studios have been quiet outside of their initial launch announcements and if anything, Kilar is just reinforcing these existing plans.

It's entirely possible these games could be delayed again, despite their initial 2021 planned launches.

Remember that AT&T is selling off WarnerMedia, the parent company of WB Games, to Discovery. The two companies will merge and create an entertainment megacorp called Warner Bros. Discovery that controls video games, movies, and TV production.

It's possible that some games could be delayed as a result of this restructuring alone, and especially when you factor in work-from-home measures interrupting an already-complicated process.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

