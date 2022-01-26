Carbon-tax rebates found to be largely misunderstood by general public

Published in Nature Climate Change are the findings of a new survey of Canadian citizens and the perception of carbon tax rebates.

Canada has had a federal carbon tax since early 2019.

According to many politicians, economists, and activists, taxing corporations and consumers on their carbon emissions can effectively tackle climate change. Implementing these policies doesn't come without controversy, however, leading to revenue from the tax often being relayed to citizens in the form of income-tax credits or rebates.

Published in Nature Climate Change are the findings of a new survey of citizens of Canada, where these carbon-tax credits are issued. 17% of those surveyed across Ontario and Saskatchewan, and between 33 and 36 percent in B.C. and Quebec were unaware if they'd received any rebates. The rebates won't affect the perception of the carbon tax policies if it isn't apparent to the public they are receiving any benefits.

Most respondents weren't aware of how much they received and underestimated it by up to 29%. Most households were receiving more money in rebates than they were paying in additional carbon taxes at fuel pumps and elsewhere, but almost all respondents thought the opposite was true.

The researchers suggest governments could make rebates more visible, issuing cheques to mail that would clarify the situation for citizens.

You can read more from the study here.