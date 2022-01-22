Ubisoft done with Watch Dogs Legion, no more updates coming

Watch Dogs Legion is 100% feature complete and will no longer receive title updates, new content, or patches, Ubisoft confirms.

Ubisoft has sunset Watchdogs Legion and confirms the game will no longer get new updates.

Watch Dogs Legion--which apparently started off as a new Driver game--is officially feature-complete. Ubisoft announces that the third Watchdogs game has been officially retired and will no longer receive new content updates or patches.

"TU 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion," Ubisoft said. Title Update 5.6 was introduced in September 2021 with a multitude of bug fixes.

Watch Dogs Legion has had a good run since its release in 2020, complete with multiple new modes including a surprising zombie horde mode called Legion of the Dead and multiple online modes including co-op, invasion, and more.

The Watch Dogs team confirms online play will still be supported and the game isn't being taken offline: