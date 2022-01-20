Sony believes Activision games won't be Xbox exclusive

Sony believes Microsoft will keep Activision's previous contractual obligations and keep specific games coming to PlayStation.

Future Activision games won't be full Xbox exclusives and avoid PlayStation platforms, at least that's what Sony thinks. Following huge $68.7 billion Activision-Blizzard buyout, Sony believes that Microsoft will honor its existing contracts that were signed by Activision before the deal closes--which is something that Xbox CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer has already confirmed will happen.

"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," Sony told The Wall Street Journal.

What contractual agreements, and for what games? There's really one franchise that Activision and Sony have teamed up on: Call of Duty.

With $3 billion in annual earnings, megaton games franchise Call of Duty was the apple of Microsoft's eye. The heavy-hitting annual franchise has helped the Activision segment earn billions every Q4 period (Black Ops Cold War and Warzone helped deliver a thunderous $1.6 billion in Q4 2020).

Sony has secured multiple Call of Duty deals with Activision over the years and undisclosed partnerships likely exist for future games, ergo the franchise may not go full Xbox exclusive on Game Pass.

"Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward," Spencer said in an Xbox Wire post.

"Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard's incredible catalogue."

Microsoft also made these comments in an SEC filing:

"We will honor all existing commitments post close. As with Microsoft's acquisition of Minecraft, we have no intent to remove any content from platforms where it exists today."

"We remain deeply committed to our partnership and this acquisition does not change that. We will honor all existing commitments."