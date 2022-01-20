All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony believes Activision games won't be Xbox exclusive

Sony believes Microsoft will keep Activision's previous contractual obligations and keep specific games coming to PlayStation.

Published Thu, Jan 20 2022 7:02 AM CST
Sony believes that Microsoft will honor Activision's existing contractual obligations and keep specific games coming to PlayStation platforms.

Sony believes Activision games won't be Xbox exclusive 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Future Activision games won't be full Xbox exclusives and avoid PlayStation platforms, at least that's what Sony thinks. Following huge $68.7 billion Activision-Blizzard buyout, Sony believes that Microsoft will honor its existing contracts that were signed by Activision before the deal closes--which is something that Xbox CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer has already confirmed will happen.

"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," Sony told The Wall Street Journal.

What contractual agreements, and for what games? There's really one franchise that Activision and Sony have teamed up on: Call of Duty.

Sony believes Activision games won't be Xbox exclusive 2 | TweakTown.com

With $3 billion in annual earnings, megaton games franchise Call of Duty was the apple of Microsoft's eye. The heavy-hitting annual franchise has helped the Activision segment earn billions every Q4 period (Black Ops Cold War and Warzone helped deliver a thunderous $1.6 billion in Q4 2020).

Sony has secured multiple Call of Duty deals with Activision over the years and undisclosed partnerships likely exist for future games, ergo the franchise may not go full Xbox exclusive on Game Pass.

"Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward," Spencer said in an Xbox Wire post.

"Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard's incredible catalogue."

Microsoft also made these comments in an SEC filing:

"We will honor all existing commitments post close. As with Microsoft's acquisition of Minecraft, we have no intent to remove any content from platforms where it exists today."

"We remain deeply committed to our partnership and this acquisition does not change that. We will honor all existing commitments."

NEWS SOURCE:wsj.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

