All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Microsoft to buy Activision-Blizzard in monster $70 billion deal

Microsoft announces it is acquiring Call of Duty and World of Warcraft developer Activision-Blizzard, in huge $70 billion deal.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 7:56 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In a huge surprise announcement, Microsoft has announced it will be acquiring Activision-Blizzard in a monster $70 billion deal -- all-cash, by the way.

Microsoft to buy Activision-Blizzard in monster billion deal 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Once the deal is all over, it will make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in revenue, where it will only be behind Sony and Tencent. Activision-Blizzard is home to some of the largest game franchises on the planet, including Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and so much more.

Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick -- drama surrounding him, and the company -- will remain as CEO where he and his team will "maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company's culture and accelerate business growth. Once the deal closes, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming".

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft said: "Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms. We're investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all".

Microsoft to buy Activision-Blizzard in monster $70 billion deal 05 | TweakTown.com

Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming added: "Players everywhere love Activision Blizzard games, and we believe the creative teams have their best work in front of them. Together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want".

Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard said: "For more than 30 years our incredibly talented teams have created some of the most successful games. The combination of Activision Blizzard's world-class talent and extraordinary franchises with Microsoft's technology, distribution, access to talent, ambitious vision and shared commitment to gaming and inclusion will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry".

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Vanguard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2022 at 7:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.