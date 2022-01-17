Activision shareholders threaten to divest if demands aren't met

Fidelity International sends a list of demands to $ATVI and is prepared to divest $62 million worth of stock if they aren't met.

One Activision-Blizzard shareholder is prepared to rid itself of all stocks if certain demands aren't met.

Fidelity International has warned $ATVI that it is prepared to sell $62 million worth of stock if the company doesn't heed specific demands. As per reports from The Wall Street Journal, Fidelity International has sent a list of demands to the controversial video games publisher. If the demands aren't met, sources tell The WSJ, then Fidelity International will not only divest all of its Activision-Blizzard holdings but also "enlist the support of other shareholders."

Fidelity has been a stakeholder for at least 22 years and was once Activision-Blizzard's fourh-largest shareholder. Under the Fidelity Contrafund, it owned over 11 million shares worth $1 billion in March 2021, but sold over 90% of its shares following Activision-Blizzard's sexual abuse controversy.

As of November 2021, SEC filings show Fidelity owned 807,858 ATVI shares under the Fidelity Contrafund worth $62.5 million.