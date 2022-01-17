All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Activision shareholders threaten to divest if demands aren't met

Fidelity International sends a list of demands to $ATVI and is prepared to divest $62 million worth of stock if they aren't met.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 1:38 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

One Activision-Blizzard shareholder is prepared to rid itself of all stocks if certain demands aren't met.

Activision shareholders threaten to divest if demands aren't met 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Fidelity International has warned $ATVI that it is prepared to sell $62 million worth of stock if the company doesn't heed specific demands. As per reports from The Wall Street Journal, Fidelity International has sent a list of demands to the controversial video games publisher. If the demands aren't met, sources tell The WSJ, then Fidelity International will not only divest all of its Activision-Blizzard holdings but also "enlist the support of other shareholders."

Fidelity has been a stakeholder for at least 22 years and was once Activision-Blizzard's fourh-largest shareholder. Under the Fidelity Contrafund, it owned over 11 million shares worth $1 billion in March 2021, but sold over 90% of its shares following Activision-Blizzard's sexual abuse controversy.

As of November 2021, SEC filings show Fidelity owned 807,858 ATVI shares under the Fidelity Contrafund worth $62.5 million.

Activision shareholders threaten to divest if demands aren't met 54 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.99
$18.99$15.97$26.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2022 at 1:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wsj.com, fintel.io

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.