All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GA103-300 GPU spotted, coming soon?

NVIDIA rumored to be making a new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, this time with the GA103-200 GPU -- might help with delivering huge stock.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 6:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is preparing a new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with a new GA103-200-A1 GPU that will reportedly feature the same specs as the higher-end GA104 GPU.

The new GA103-200 GPU is a big deal here as it is different to the GA104 GPU that powers a large range of NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere GPUs: RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Lite Hash Rate, RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate. This is now the third variant of the GA103 GPU, and we might actually have a huge supply from NVIDIA which would be great at this price point of the (insane) market.

We're finding out about the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with its GA103-200 GPU (with its 7680 CUDA cores) from the new 511 Studio driver NVIDIA pushed out, which had a new device ID of 2414 -- matching the PCI Device family of NVIDIA's GA103 GPU -- the new GPU making the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GA103-300 GPU spotted, coming soon? 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GA103-300 GPU spotted, coming soon? 04 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA might be able to help demand for graphics cards with the GA103-300-based GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, as it will eventually EOL the RTX 3070 over time. We should expect NVIDIA to unveil a new RTX 3070 with the new GPU, so expect that over the coming months.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti XC Gaming (08G-P5-3663-KL)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$908.00
$908.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2022 at 1:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.