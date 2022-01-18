NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with GA103-300 GPU spotted, coming soon?

NVIDIA rumored to be making a new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, this time with the GA103-200 GPU -- might help with delivering huge stock.

NVIDIA is preparing a new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with a new GA103-200-A1 GPU that will reportedly feature the same specs as the higher-end GA104 GPU.

The new GA103-200 GPU is a big deal here as it is different to the GA104 GPU that powers a large range of NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere GPUs: RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3070 Lite Hash Rate, RTX 3060 Lite Hash Rate. This is now the third variant of the GA103 GPU, and we might actually have a huge supply from NVIDIA which would be great at this price point of the (insane) market.

We're finding out about the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with its GA103-200 GPU (with its 7680 CUDA cores) from the new 511 Studio driver NVIDIA pushed out, which had a new device ID of 2414 -- matching the PCI Device family of NVIDIA's GA103 GPU -- the new GPU making the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

NVIDIA might be able to help demand for graphics cards with the GA103-300-based GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, as it will eventually EOL the RTX 3070 over time. We should expect NVIDIA to unveil a new RTX 3070 with the new GPU, so expect that over the coming months.