Unknown objects at the heart of Milky Way are sending Earth signals

Researchers detected radio waves coming from objects at the center of the Milky Way, and then they mysteriously disappeared.

Published Tue, Jan 18 2022 2:35 AM CST
A team of researchers detected radio signals coming from the center of the Milky Way, and then they mysteriously disappeared.

Unknown objects at the heart of Milky Way are sending Earth signals 01 | TweakTown.com

The ASKAP radio telescope located in Australia performed a survey that included 2 million objects, and each of the objects was being classified by a computer and researchers. One object, in particular, wasn't able to be classified by the computer or researchers and became an immediate object of interest as, throughout 2020, the object emitted six radio signals over the course of nine months. The researchers hadn't seen anything like this before.

Scientists attempted to locate the object that was causing the radio signals in infrared, visible, and X-ray wavelengths but were unable to spot anything. Additionally, the object stopped emitting signals for months on end, and then researchers re-detected it around a year after it was first discovered. While the signals aren't officially classified as anything yet, researchers are using the placeholder name "galactic center radio transients" (GCRTs).

"Unfortunately, we don't quite know what behaves like that," said Murphy.

Notably, Tara Murphy, a professor at the University of Sydney who led Wang's research team, told Insider that she is "100% confident" the signals aren't coming from aliens as signals coming from technology would cover a much narrower range of frequencies.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

