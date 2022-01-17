All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

China to build 'artificial Moon' that simulates low-gravity

Reports indicate that China is planning to create an 'artificial moon' designed to simulate the Moon's low gravity with magnets.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 12:03 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Reports out of China indicate that the nation is looking towards creating its own base on the moon that will rival plans set out by the United States.

China to build 'artificial Moon' that simulates low-gravity 01 | TweakTown.com

A new report from the South China Morning Post states that the nation is moving towards building its own "artificial moon" that will simulate a low-gravity environment. According to the report, the artificial moon will be built in just a few months and will be used by researchers to test out any equipment or tools that may perform differently in a low-gravity environment.

Notably, the artificial moon will measure in at just 60 centimeters in diameter, and while that is very small compared to the actual moon, it will still provide researchers and engineers a suitable testing environment. The artificial moon and the low gravity on it are slated to be created by placing the moon in a vacuum chamber that simulates space. The gravity will be simulated with a strong magnetic field.

"Some experiments such as an impact test need just a few seconds [in the simulator]. But others such as creep testing can take several days." Li Ruilin, a geotechnical engineer at the China University of Mining and Technology, told the South China Morning Post.

Buy at Amazon

CORIRESHA Fashion NASA Logo Print Hoodie Sweatshirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/17/2022 at 12:59 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, scmp.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.