All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: GeForce RTX 3090 Ti production halted, trouble in silicon paradise?

Being in space destroys astronauts red blood cells, new study shows

Astronauts experience anemia as a direct result of being in space, destroying 54% more red blood cells than they would on Earth.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Jan 15 2022 1:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A world-first study on the problem has been published in Nature Medicine.

Being in space destroys astronauts red blood cells, new study shows 01 | TweakTown.com

Fourteen astronauts were studied over their six-month space missions, having direct measurements of their red blood cells taken. The study found that the astronauts lost 54% more red blood cells in space than they would otherwise on Earth, about 3 million per second being created and destroyed compared to only 2 million on Earth. The same result was observed for both female and male astronauts.

"Space anemia has consistently been reported when astronauts returned to Earth since the first space missions, but we didn't know why. Our study shows that upon arriving in space, more red blood cells are destroyed, and this continues for the entire duration of the astronaut's mission," said lead author Dr. Guy Trudel, a rehabilitation physician and researcher at The Ottawa Hospital and professor at the University of Ottawa.

Of the fourteen returning astronauts, thirteen had their blood drawn and tested, and five of those thirteen were considered clinically anemic. Within three to four months, space-related anemia was reversed as red blood cells returned to normal levels.

"Thankfully, having fewer red blood cells in space isn't a problem when your body is weightless. But when landing on Earth and potentially on other planets or moons, anemia affecting your energy, endurance, and strength can threaten mission objectives. The effects of anemia are only felt once you land, and must deal with gravity again," Dr. Trudel continued.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

EPO-BOOST Natural Blood Builder Sports Supplement RBC Booster

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.95
$59.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/14/2022 at 11:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.