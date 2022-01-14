LG CLOi ServeBot robot will serve you at a restaurant in the future

LG has just announced that its launched the world's first commercial service robot, with the introduction of its CLOi ServeBot robot for the US market. The video below is from CES 2021, check it out:

The new semi-autonomous robot will be perfect for restaurants, retail stores, hotels, and more with LG building it for "complex commercial environments". LG's new CLOi ServeBot robot stands at 53 inches tall, has 11 hours of operation on a single charge, and handles up to 66-pound loads. It won't be chasing you down because your credit card was declined, as the CLOi ServeBot has a top speed of just 2.2 mph.

LG's new CLOi ServeBot robot can be tweaked to work on a number of floors, with LG saying "enabling precise multi-point deliveries ranging from densely packed restaurants to sprawling office complexes". There are a bunch of sensors and cameras on the CLOi ServeBot that stops the robot from hitting walls, staff, and customers.

Jeffrey Weiland, B2B robotics team leader at LG Business Solutions USA explains: "The LG CLOi ServeBot is truly a breakthrough for all kinds of consumer-focused businesses, from restaurants to retail stores to hotels".

"As the first commercial service robot to receive UL certification for safe operation in consumer environments, the CLOi ServeBot's semi-autonomous operation offers businesses an effective means to provide enhanced service, while freeing staff to focus on customer relations and build relationships that encourage repeat visits. Whether it's delivering food from the kitchen to a table or packages from the storage room to the front counter, LG's CLOi ServeBot can navigate virtually any environment and free up staff to handle direct customer service".

UL's Director of Consumer Technology Ibrahim Jilani added: "Achieving the first UL safety certification for a commercial and consumer robot is a significant milestone. LG has a long-term and deep commitment to public safety. The LG CLOi ServeBot achieving UL Listing demonstrates this. LG is leading by example for a very important aspect of any market's maturity, and that is demonstrating product safety due diligence through UL Certification".