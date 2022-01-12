All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Sun once had rings like Saturn, new study says

New simulations show how the sun could have initially had Saturn-like rings surrounding it, preventing a super-Earth forming.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jan 12 2022 5:30 AM CST
The new study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy on December 30th, 2021.

The Sun once had rings like Saturn, new study says 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The researchers suggest that the rings of dust that may have existed around the sun, similar to those around Saturn, would have prevented Earth from becoming a "super-Earth." A super-Earth, according to NASA, is a type of planet about twice the size of Earth but up to ten times the mass, many of which have been found orbiting around thirty percent of the sun-like stars elsewhere in our galaxy.

To determine why our solar system doesn't have one, given their relatively common occurrence, the research team from Rice University in Houston, Texas, created simulated the formation of our solar system with computers. The simulations showed there were likely high-pressure regions of gas and dust, dubbed pressure "bumps," that would have surrounded the sun, creating three distinct zones where matter could accumulate.

"The effect of the pressure bump is that it collects dust particles, and that's why we see rings. If these pressure bumps didn't exist, the sun would have quickly gobbled up the particles, not leaving any seeds for the planets to grow. One needs something to stop them in order to give them time to grow into planets," said co-author Andrea Isella, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University.

"Our model shows pressure bumps can concentrate dust, and moving pressure bumps can act as planetesimal factories," said Andre Izidoro, an astrophysicist at Rice University.

The Sun once had rings like Saturn, new study says 02 | TweakTown.com

(Image courtesy of Rajdeep Dasgupta)

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

