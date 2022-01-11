All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo franchise game sales figures: Will Halo Infinite ignite sales?

Here's a look at total Halo franchise series sales figures as Halo Infinite continues to hit top spots on key marketplaces.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 4:04 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

As Halo Infinite sales continue hitting top spots among key marketplaces, we take a look at historical franchise sales for more context.

Halo franchise game sales figures: Will Halo Infinite ignite sales? 3323 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Unlike previous Halo games, Halo Infinite is insulated against low sales. The free-to-play multiplayer offers a way to make long-term revenues without a $60 pay gate. Despite this free access point, Halo Infinite's premium campaign looks to be selling decently.

Halo franchise game sales figures: Will Halo Infinite ignite sales? 3 | TweakTown.com

Infinite is the #3 best-seller on Amazon, is the 18th best-selling game on the PC Microsoft Store, and has sold an estimated 800,000+ copies on Steam (based on Game Discover Co. Simon Carless' conversions, Halo Infinite's campaign could've sold anywhere from 500,083 - 833,472 units in 2021). Halo Infinite's campaign is also the 15th top paid game on Xbox.

The F2P access is a double-edged sword, though. Infinite's $59.99 campaign is no longer among the top 50 most-played games on Xbox. It appears most gamers have moved on to the F2P multiplayer or other games entirely--especially those with the wide net of games availability cast by Xbox Game Pass.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$57.87
$58.95$59.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2022 at 4:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:installbaseforum.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.