Halo franchise game sales figures: Will Halo Infinite ignite sales?

Here's a look at total Halo franchise series sales figures as Halo Infinite continues to hit top spots on key marketplaces.

As Halo Infinite sales continue hitting top spots among key marketplaces, we take a look at historical franchise sales for more context.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Unlike previous Halo games, Halo Infinite is insulated against low sales. The free-to-play multiplayer offers a way to make long-term revenues without a $60 pay gate. Despite this free access point, Halo Infinite's premium campaign looks to be selling decently.

Infinite is the #3 best-seller on Amazon, is the 18th best-selling game on the PC Microsoft Store, and has sold an estimated 800,000+ copies on Steam (based on Game Discover Co. Simon Carless' conversions, Halo Infinite's campaign could've sold anywhere from 500,083 - 833,472 units in 2021). Halo Infinite's campaign is also the 15th top paid game on Xbox.

The F2P access is a double-edged sword, though. Infinite's $59.99 campaign is no longer among the top 50 most-played games on Xbox. It appears most gamers have moved on to the F2P multiplayer or other games entirely--especially those with the wide net of games availability cast by Xbox Game Pass.