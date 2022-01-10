All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Disney will bring the Metaverse to the real-world with this technology

Disney has secured a patent for technology that will bring the Metaverse to the real-world, starting in Disney theme parks.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 3:33 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Jan 10 2022 3:41 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Disney is taking some steps towards adopting the Metaverse as the company has been approved for a patent that creates new attractions at Disney theme parks.

Disney will bring the Metaverse to the real-world with this technology 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the patent that was approved on December 28, 2021, Disney is moving towards developing new technology that will track visitors to its theme parks and then generate personalized 3D effects onto physical spaces located near the individual. This new technology doesn't require virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) headsets, and when created, it will be a major step towards Disney's own Metaverse.

The technology that Disney has patented is for a "virtual-world simulator in a real-world venue". Disney has previously expressed its interest in the Metaverse as the company's CEO Bob Chapek stated during a November 2021 earnings call that Disney is preparing to bring physical and digital assets more closely together, which will allow for "storytelling without boundaries in our own Disney Metaverse."

Buy at Amazon

Personalized Space Name Art Gift - Hi Res NASA photography!

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.95
$59.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2022 at 3:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.