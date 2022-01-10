All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: The best PC game of all time gets reborn with new ray tracing mod

BLUETTI NA300 + B480: world's first sodium-ion solar + battery pack

BLUETTI unveils its next-gen energy storage, a first sodium-ion solar generator -- the NA300 -- and new B480 battery pack.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jan 10 2022 9:26 PM CST
BLUETTI unveiled its next-gen NA300 and B480 expandable sodium-ion battery pack family, with a sneak peek of the future of their power storage devices at CES 2022.

BLUETTI NA300 + B480: world's first sodium-ion solar + battery pack 04 | TweakTown.com
The new BLUETTI NA300 represents the world's first sodium-ion solar generator, with its compatible battery pack in the new B480. BLUETTI kicks things off with 4 x 20A plugs and 1 x 30A L14-30 output port which is driven by the built-in 3000W pure sine wave inverter... enough juice to get your house up and running, and running for a while at that.

BLUETTI's current EP500 Pro has 2400W of solar input, with the new NA300 beating that by offering 3000W. BLUETTI's new NA300 is also the fastest charging solar generator, re-charging from 0-80% in just 30 minutes. How the hell is it doing that? That's thanks to the huge 6000W AC + PV dual charging technology, driving 3000W through AC, and 3000W through PV.

There's a large difference here with BLUETTI's current EP500 Pro packing a 5100Wh capacity battery, but the new sodium-ion offering in the NA300 packs a smaller 3000Wh battery -- smaller capacity from the first-gen sodium-ion battery technology -- but you can install not just 1 but 2 x B480 battery modules. Each of the battery modules are 4800Wh each, which means BLUETTI offers an incredible 12,600Wh of battery power.

BLUETTI has crafted its new NA300 + B480 for powering your entire house over multiple days, or even a week when something catastrophic happens to the electrical grid -- or in the case of a natural disaster. BLUETTI lets you throw modules together, with the NA300 offering a 240V, 6000W connection to the Fusion Box -- and then another NA300 -- offering some versatile home battery pack technology.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

