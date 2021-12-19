BLUETTI unveils next-gen Power Na+ battery packs, solar generators

BLUETTI debuts the world's first Sodium-ion (Na+) solar generator, battery packs -- up to 12.6khW capacity size and so much more.

BLUETTI has just unveiled its next-gen Power Na+ battery packs that make truly amazing use of sodium-ion batteries, marking a big shift away from the LiFePO4 battery cells used in BLUETTI batteries.

The new BLUETTI Power Na+ see the company being the first in the world to debut sodium-ion batteries in a new product, after chemical lithium-ion batteries have been used across the planet since 1991. There's 1000x more sodium in the crust of the Earth than there is lithium, so BLUETTI is capitalizing on that fact.

BLUETTI already has its AC200P, EP500, and AC300 systems with batteries and solar for some truly off-grid living, but then the company announced the world's first sodium-ion solar generator -- the new NA300, with its new B480 battery pack -- which will look and feel like the previous EP500 Pro, but it's very different.

Inside, the sodium-ion battery is smaller -- 3000Wh versus 5100Wh on the EP500 Pro -- which is because of the limitations of sodium-ion battery technology right now. This will only continue to improve over the years, but it does support up to 2 x B480 battery modules for a huge 12,600Wh (3000Wh stock battery + 2 x 4800Wh = 12,600Wh) which is bloody incredible.

This could power an entire house with multiple people living inside of it, and a plethora of devices, for days and days on end. A true game-changer for billions of people on the planet living with unstable power grids, natural disasters knocking down power systems, etc.

BLUETTI offers a 240V, 6000W connection with a Fusion Box -- oh, and another NA300, IoT App Remote Control by iOS or Android, and more.

We will have more details from BLUETTI at CES 2022 which is right around the corner, and I've got a very keen eye on these new products. Can't wait to see what they have in store for the world.