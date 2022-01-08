All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Celebrities are more protected from cyberabuse, new study shows

Celebrities are often more protected from online abuse than laypeople, owing to public perception of increased attractiveness.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Jan 8 2022 3:30 AM CST
Researchers from the University of Glasgow reported their findings in a new study published in the Computers in Human Behaviour journal.

Celebrities are more protected from cyberabuse, new study shows 01 | TweakTown.com

They found that celebrities and famous individuals are considered more "attractive," which, compared to ordinary people, elicits a more protective response from others when they experience abuse online. The public perception of increased attractiveness meant that any abuse they received was perceived as more socially unacceptable. The researchers suggest this "protective 'halo'" bestowed upon celebrities online is due to the "'what is beautiful is good' phenomenon."

The study highlights key points such as celebrities being victim-blamed less often than a layperson in instances of cyber abuse, incidents involving celebrity targets were considered more severe than layperson targets, and celebrities are seen as more socially, physically, and task-attractive than laypersons. The researchers found victim attractiveness and status predicted victim-blaming and perceptions of severity.

"Our research found that celebrities appear to be held in higher regard and considered more attractive than other social media users, affording them protection when abused online. Our studies were very carefully controlled. The only things that varied were the names and profile pictures of the victims. This 'celebrity' status was enough to dramatically shift viewer perceptions of blame and severity," said Dr. Christopher Hand, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, at the University of Glasgow, the report's co-author.

You can read more from the study here.

NEWS SOURCES:doi.org, phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

