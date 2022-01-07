Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor: rocks 48-inch OLED panel @ 4K 138Hz

Acer unveiled its new Predator CG48 gaming monitor at CES 2022, with a huge 48-inch 4K OLED panel with an interesting refresh rate of up to 138Hz -- not 120Hz, not 144Hz, but 138Hz.

The new Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor has HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, which means you can hook up your gaming PC or next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles up to the Predator CG48. There's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology here, with a response time of just 0.1ms.

We've got 135,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut -- all of this comes in a sleek design, better than the previous large Predator gaming monitors. Acer will have its huge, and I'm sure very beautiful new OLED-based Predator CG48 gaming monitor in Q3 2022 starting at $2499.

I'm sure this is going to be a fantastic 4K 120Hz+ OLED gaming monitor, but an interesting 138Hz refresh rate in a sea of new 4K 144Hz OLED gaming monitors is strange to say the least. What do you guys think?