NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor: rocks 48-inch OLED panel @ 4K 138Hz

Acer's new Predator CG48 gaming monitor rocks huge 48-inch 4K OLED panel, at an interesting 138Hz -- available Q3 2022 for $2499.

Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 12:15 AM CST
Acer unveiled its new Predator CG48 gaming monitor at CES 2022, with a huge 48-inch 4K OLED panel with an interesting refresh rate of up to 138Hz -- not 120Hz, not 144Hz, but 138Hz.

Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor: rocks 48-inch OLED panel @ 4K 138Hz 07 | TweakTown.com

The new Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor has HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, which means you can hook up your gaming PC or next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles up to the Predator CG48. There's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology here, with a response time of just 0.1ms.

We've got 135,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 support, and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut -- all of this comes in a sleek design, better than the previous large Predator gaming monitors. Acer will have its huge, and I'm sure very beautiful new OLED-based Predator CG48 gaming monitor in Q3 2022 starting at $2499.

I'm sure this is going to be a fantastic 4K 120Hz+ OLED gaming monitor, but an interesting 138Hz refresh rate in a sea of new 4K 144Hz OLED gaming monitors is strange to say the least. What do you guys think?

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

