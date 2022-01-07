All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

Surprising link uncovered between life on Earth and distant supernovae

New research has discovered how supernovae prevalence could impact climate conditions on Earth, setting the stage for life.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 4:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new article examining the correlation was published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Surprising link uncovered between life on Earth and distant supernovae 01 | TweakTown.com

A correlation was found between the fraction of organic matter found buried in sediments across Earth with changes in the occurrence of nearby exploding stars, known as supernovae. The article, authored by senior researcher Dr. Henrik Svensmark of DTU Space, explains a potential cause for the observed correlation is the influence of supernovae on Earth's climate.

More supernovae result in cold climates with significant temperature differences between the poles and the equator, leading to strong winds and ocean mixing, which helps increase nutrient concentrations in biological systems, increasing their productivity and leaving more biological material in sediment with time. Fewer supernovae result in warmer climates with weaker winds and less ocean mixing, decreasing nutrient supplies, lower bioproductivity, and, therefore, less organic matter found in sediment.

"A fascinating consequence is that moving organic matter to sediments is indirectly the source of oxygen. Photosynthesis produces oxygen and sugar from light, water and CO2. However, if organic material is not moved into sediments, oxygen and organic matter become CO2 and water. The burial of organic material prevents this reverse reaction. Therefore, supernovae indirectly control oxygen production, and oxygen is the foundation of all complex life," said Svensmark.

"The new evidence points to an extraordinary interconnection between life on Earth and supernovae, mediated by the effect of cosmic rays on clouds and climate. When heavy stars explode, they produce cosmic rays made of elementary particles with enormous energies. Cosmic rays travel to our solar system, and some end their journey by colliding with Earth's atmosphere. Here, they are responsible for ionizing the atmosphere," Svensmark continued.

You can read more from the article here.

Buy at Amazon

Celestron - AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$123.99
$123.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2022 at 1:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.