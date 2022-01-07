All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

Extremely hot years predicted for almost all countries every two years

New research predicts ninety-two percent of countries will experience extremely hot annual temperatures every two years by 2030.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 6:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new study published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment models the climate's unsettling trajectory.

Extremely hot years predicted for almost all countries every two years 01 | TweakTown.com

The researchers used historical emissions data and pledges to cut emissions by the world's top five emitters (China, the United States, the European Union, India, and Russia) at the COP26 climate summit to predict regional warming by 2030.

Their model predicts that 92 percent of the 165 countries studied will experience extremely hot annual temperatures every two years. They define these extremely hot years as what would have been a once-in-a-century hot year in the pre-industrial era.

"It just really shows the urgency and how we're heading into a world that is just so much hotter for everybody," said Alexander Nauels of Climate Analytics, the study's co-author.

Without the emissions of the top five emitters from 1991-onwards contributing to this model, the proportion of countries affected by these extreme hot years falls to about 46 percent, highlighting the significant impact these regions have on the rest of the world.

"This is I think very important, because we usually talk about these abstract quantities of emissions, or global temperatures, which we know about, but we can't really feel. Whereas regional climate change is much closer to what we're going to experience-we're going to experience this warming in our country and this increasing frequency of extremely hot years," said Lead author Lea Beusch, of the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science at ETH Zurich.

You can read more from the study here.

Buy at Amazon

Lily's Home Analog Weather Station, with Galileo Thermometer

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2022 at 1:21 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.