ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

ASUS has unveiled their next-gen ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop, powered with AMD's very latest Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 TI Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

For the display ASUS has two options: 1080p @ 360Hz or 1440p @ 240Hz both with 3ms response, while there's up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory and PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs inside. ASUS is tapping the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 with a 150W TGP, a 20W increase in TGP over the previous-gen ROG Strix G17 laptop.

Not only that, but ASUS is using its MUX Switch technology that offers improved battery life, reduced latency, and increased performance by an average of 15% according to ASUS. ASUS MUX Switch ensures your components are running at their max, all the time -- while you've also got AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 6900HX processor cooled with Liquid Metal, whilst upgraded Arc Flow Fans have 84 curved blades that were specially shaped to maximize airflow with minimal noise.

Up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with Liquid Metal cooling

Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with MUX Switch

ROG Intelligent Cooling: Arc Flow Fans & 0dB Ambient Cooling

Fluid, fast-paced play with up to 360Hz display with 3ms response time

3 new colors to choose from: Eclipse Gray, Volt Green & Electro Punk

ASUS is baking in Smart Amp speakers that also have Dolby Atmos that enhance spatial immersion with more nuanced, while Hi-Res audio takes care of providing high-fidelity sound when you're using your headphones. There's RGB lighting all over the ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop, through the keyboard and around the bottom edge of the laptop, and it looks fantastic.

You've got a 90W battery with USB Type-C fast-charging, while the battery itself will have up to 12 hours of video playback (nothing on games just yet, but probably 1-3 hours max) while you can go from 0-50% charge in just 30 minutes over the USB Type-C connector.

ASUS includes an enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE port for wired ethernet, while there's also Wi-Fi 6E for the best of both wired and wired networking. There's also 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.0 (WTF, no HDMI 2.1 port), and another 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports with an audio combo jack to finish it off.