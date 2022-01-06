All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop rocks up to 1080p 360Hz or 1440p 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with Liquid Metal cooling.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 7:09 PM CST
ASUS has unveiled their next-gen ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop, powered with AMD's very latest Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 TI Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

For the display ASUS has two options: 1080p @ 360Hz or 1440p @ 240Hz both with 3ms response, while there's up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory and PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs inside. ASUS is tapping the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 with a 150W TGP, a 20W increase in TGP over the previous-gen ROG Strix G17 laptop.

Not only that, but ASUS is using its MUX Switch technology that offers improved battery life, reduced latency, and increased performance by an average of 15% according to ASUS. ASUS MUX Switch ensures your components are running at their max, all the time -- while you've also got AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 6900HX processor cooled with Liquid Metal, whilst upgraded Arc Flow Fans have 84 curved blades that were specially shaped to maximize airflow with minimal noise.

ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 11 | TweakTown.com
  • Up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with Liquid Metal cooling
  • Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with MUX Switch
  • ROG Intelligent Cooling: Arc Flow Fans & 0dB Ambient Cooling
  • Fluid, fast-paced play with up to 360Hz display with 3ms response time
  • 3 new colors to choose from: Eclipse Gray, Volt Green & Electro Punk
ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 13 | TweakTown.com
ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 14 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 15 | TweakTown.com

ASUS is baking in Smart Amp speakers that also have Dolby Atmos that enhance spatial immersion with more nuanced, while Hi-Res audio takes care of providing high-fidelity sound when you're using your headphones. There's RGB lighting all over the ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop, through the keyboard and around the bottom edge of the laptop, and it looks fantastic.

You've got a 90W battery with USB Type-C fast-charging, while the battery itself will have up to 12 hours of video playback (nothing on games just yet, but probably 1-3 hours max) while you can go from 0-50% charge in just 30 minutes over the USB Type-C connector.

ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 01 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 05 | TweakTown.com
ASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 06 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 07 | TweakTown.com

ASUS includes an enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE port for wired ethernet, while there's also Wi-Fi 6E for the best of both wired and wired networking. There's also 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.0 (WTF, no HDMI 2.1 port), and another 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports with an audio combo jack to finish it off.

NEWS SOURCE:rog.asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

