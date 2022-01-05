All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL launches GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics cards

COLORFUL introduces GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics cards: RTX 3050 Ultra W, RTX 3050 NB EX, RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO coming soon.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 5:29 AM CST
COLORFUL has just launched its new GeForce RTX 3050 series graphics cards, with new members of the RTX 3050 series including the RTX 3050 Ultra W, RTX 3050 NB EX, RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO.

The flagship COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W rocks a beautiful design, using white, purple, blue, and a touch of pink that culminates in a great effect across the card. The card is cooled by a triple-fan cooler that makes for a larger, but still mid-range GPU yet it looks great while doing so. There's also the dual-fan version in the RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO, if you don't quite want that huge card.

The triple-fan cooler on the COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W uses 2 x 90mm and 1 x 80mm cooling fans to keep things cool, with a high-performance heat sink has two 6mm-diameter and two 8mm-diameter heat pipes connected to the fins using integrated reflow soldering.

COLORFUL's new RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO is the compact version coming in at just 253mm in length, making it perfect for mini-ITX gaming PCs and smaller systems that can't take a huge card... but want to enjoy DLSS, AI, ray tracing, and more. There's even a physical OC button on the back with COLORFUL's iconic One-Key Overclock button on the rear I/O for single-press OC boost.

Next up is the new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3050 NB EX which has a new look and style, with a "new look with its improved thermal cooling design and RGB lighting while retaining the eye-catching Black+Red Design. The improved cooler packs a triple-fan configuration and sports anesthetic metallic matte shroud and gaming red accents. The three 90mm cooling fans quickly dissipate heat from the high-performance heat sink with two 6mm-diameter heat pipes with direct touch to the GPU".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

