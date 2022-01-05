All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA drops video that looks like a probe using a Star Wars hyperdrive

NASA has released a video of one of its probes touching the Sun, and the footage looks like it's using a Star Wars hyperdrive.

Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 1:33 AM CST
A recently released video showcases NASA's Parker Solar Probe getting up close and personal with the Sun.

The video shows what is called "coronal streamers" flying past the Parker Solar Probe as it made its extremely close approach with the Sun, passing into our star's corona back in April. This is the first time these mysterious objects have been seen from up close, and when looking at the footage provided by the probe, it can be seen how they look similar to when a hyperdrive is engaged by a spacecraft in Star Wars.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe isn't done gathering information about the Sun, as the space agency plans on sending the probe deeper into the solar atmosphere to gather more data about how the Sun works and how solar wind is generated. Space.com reports that the next flyby of the Sun for the Parker Solar Probe is scheduled to happen later this month.

"Passing through the pseudostreamer was like flying into the eye of a storm," NASA said in a statement.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

