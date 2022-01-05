All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Netgear's new Nighthawk RAXE300: top Wi-FI speeds of 7.8Gbps + more

Netgear's new flagship Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E blasts up to 7.8Gbps in homes that are up to 2,500 square feet.

Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 10:12 PM CST
Netgear has unveiled its next-gen Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router, ready to blast the 6GHz band to Wi-Fi 6E devices.

The new Nighthawk RAXE300 will offer up 8 x Wi-Fi streams and support Gigabit+ Wi-Fi speeds with a blistering 7.8Gbps blasted through homes that are up to 2500 square feet. Netgear is doing this with 6 antennas inside of the Nighthawk RAXE300 that improve signal strength and coverage, while wired connectivity includes enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE and 5 x 1GbE ports.

You'll need the latest smartphones and devices to be compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, but if it does then you will enjoy some super-speed wireless networking with the Nighthawk RAXE300. Netgear is going with a unique style, which looks like wicked -- and hides all of those antennas in something that doesn't look like a router.

Netgear will have its new Nighthawk RAXE300 router available in Q1 2022, so over the next few months, while it will be priced at $400.

