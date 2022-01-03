All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
TRENDING NOW: Yoshi-P teases the next Final Fantasy XIV saga arc

Here's how much Netflix executives will make in 2022

New SEC filings reveal the 2022 compensation plan for Netflix's C-suite executives, showing full salaries and stock options.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 6:09 PM CST
Netflix's latest SEC filings reveal full year pay structures for CEO Reed Hastings and other executives.

A new Form 8-K filing shows how much Netflix's top brass will make in 2022. Each exec will receive multi-million salaries with the exception of Reed Hastings, who takes a $650,000 annual salary and a hefty $35 million stock option. The payout plan has been approved by shareholder votes and the internal board of directors compensation committee.

Netflix is currently enjoying its strongest performance of all time. 2021 has been a boon year for the streaming titan as mega-popular series like Squid Game and the League of Legends-based animated show Arcane take hold. The company's 9-months revenues currently sit at $21.98 billion, almost as high as 2020's full-year earnings of $24.99 billion, and overall net income achieved an astronomical new record high of $4.5 billion.

Total worldwide Netflix subscribers also grew to a record 213 million as of September 30.

The entertainment giant will reveal its fourth quarter earnings on January 22.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

