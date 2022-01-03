PC gamers vote: Here are Steam's best games of 2021
Valve reveals the Steam Awards 2021 winners, with big names like CD Projekt, Capcom, Bethesda, and a handful of indie studios.
Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 5:05 PM CST
PC gamers have spoken: The top Steam games include Resident Evil Village, It Takes Two, Deathloop, and Terraria. Here's the Steam Awards 2021 winners.
Shortly after The Game Awards, Valve recently held its own annual awards showcase to highlight the best PC games on the platform. The results aren't super surprising but are well-deserved nonetheless, with fantastic games like Resident Evil Village taking home Game of the Year (check out our official RE Village review to see why we love this game...and you should too).
After a year of controversy and mounting pressure, CD Projekt had a big win at the Steam Awards. Cyberpunk 2077 was recognized for its storytelling prowess just months after the game's Steam reviews became Mostly Positive.
Steam Awards 2021 Winners
- Game of the Year - Resident Evil Village
- VR Game of the Year - Cooking Simulator VR
- Labor of Love - Terraria
- Better With Friends - It Takes Two
- Outstanding Visual Style - Forza Horizon 5
- Most Innovative Gameplay - Deathloop
- Best Game You Suck At - NiOh 2
- Best Soundtrack - Guardians of the Galaxy
- Outstanding Story-Rich Game - Cyberpunk 2077
- Sit Back and Relax - Farming Simulator 22
