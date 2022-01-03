All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk agrees Tesla Bot's future may be a 'friend' in the household

Elon Musk has sat down with Lex Fridman to discuss the future of Tesla and the Tesla Bot, with the CEO agreeing it could.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 3:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has sat down with Lex Fridman to discuss the future of Tesla and the Tesla Bot, with the CEO agreeing it could enter the household sometime in the future.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sat down with Lex Fridman for a two-and-a-half-hour podcast that covers a variety of different topics that Musk is involved in. One of the many questions asked was about the future of the Tesla Bot, and if it's possible that one day in the future that the Tesla Bot could act as a human companion.

Musk answered by saying that the Telsa Bot hasn't been initially designed for human companionship and is targeted towards alleviating jobs from people who wouldn't do if they weren't paid (for example, washing dishes), allowing them to do something they would prefer instead. However, Elon Musk agrees that the Tesla Bot could be a great "buddy" as the artificial intelligence would map the behavior of its human companion down to the subtle imperfections that every human bares.

Elon Musk agrees Tesla Bot's future may be a 'friend' in the household 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Astronaut Moon Reflection Vintage Retro T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2022 at 4:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtu.be

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.