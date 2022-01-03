All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA drops update on James Webb Space Telescope unfolding

NASA has dropped a new update on the deployment timeline for the James Webb Space Telescope's complex unfolding process.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 2:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NASA recently launched the extremely fragile and expensive James Webb Space Telescope, and now the agency has given an update on the timeline for its unfolding process.

NASA has taken to its blog on its website as well as its social media to announce that the team behind Webb has decided to focus on optimizing Webb's power systems and developing a deeper understanding of how the new observatory operates in space.

According to NASA, the Webb team will begin the sun shield tension activities no earlier than Monday, January 3, as this new timeline will ensure that the space telescope has the highest possible chance of a smooth next step in its unfolding process. NASA explains that it's taking a very simple approach towards the extremely complex unfolding system, and that is keeping mission operations "focused on as few activities as necessary at a time".

"Nothing we can learn from simulations on the ground is as good as analyzing the observatory when it's up and running. Now is the time to take the opportunity to learn everything we can about its baseline operations. Then we will take the next steps," said Bill Ochs, Webb project manager, based at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

"We've spent 20 years on the ground with Webb, designing, developing, and testing. We've had a week to see how the observatory actually behaves in space. It's not uncommon to learn certain characteristics of your spacecraft once you're in flight. That's what we're doing right now. So far, the major deployments we've executed have gone about as smoothly as we could have hoped for. But we want to take our time and understand everything we can about the observatory before moving forward," said Mike Menzel, of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, Webb's lead systems engineer.

NASA drops update on James Webb Space Telescope unfolding 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

NASA Astronaut Moon Reflection Vintage Retro T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/3/2022 at 1:05 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.