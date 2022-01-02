All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI's new Gaming, Creator laptops pack Intel + NVIDIA's latest chips

MSI's new Creator and Gaming series laptops have kick-ass in-house MSI vapor chamber cooling, Alder Lake CPU + RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 11:35 PM CST
MSI has just unveiled its new Creator and Gaming series laptops, which include Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and NVIDIA's about-to-be-announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

The new MSI Gaming series laptop offers a "significant performance improvement over previous models" thanks to a huge 30-45% increase in CPU performance with Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs. MSI is changing things up with a new thermal solution: the new Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad. MSI says that its in-house cooling will help "fully release the power of the new 12th Gen Intel processors. It provides a solution that is as efficient as liquid metal, but safer and more reliable".

MSI is providing both NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU which packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory -- the fastest GDDR6 memory inside of a laptop. MSI notes that the new RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU has "higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX". The company also has NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU on offer, which is up to 70% faster than the RTX 2070 SUPER.

The new Creator series from MSI is now available in the larger 17-inch display variant, with up to 45% more CPU performance with Intel's new Alder Lake CPU + MSI's new Vapor Chamber Cooler. MSI says that it has also "added features for content creators such as touch support for MSI Pen, Calman verified True Pixel Display, and collaboration with DTS for a rich, immersive surround sound experience".

We will see more about MSI's new Gaming and Creator series laptops at CES 2022 this week.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

