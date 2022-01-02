MSI's new Gaming, Creator laptops pack Intel + NVIDIA's latest chips

MSI has just unveiled its new Creator and Gaming series laptops, which include Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs and NVIDIA's about-to-be-announced GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

The new MSI Gaming series laptop offers a "significant performance improvement over previous models" thanks to a huge 30-45% increase in CPU performance with Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs. MSI is changing things up with a new thermal solution: the new Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad. MSI says that its in-house cooling will help "fully release the power of the new 12th Gen Intel processors. It provides a solution that is as efficient as liquid metal, but safer and more reliable".

MSI is providing both NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU which packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory -- the fastest GDDR6 memory inside of a laptop. MSI notes that the new RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU has "higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX". The company also has NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU on offer, which is up to 70% faster than the RTX 2070 SUPER.

The new Creator series from MSI is now available in the larger 17-inch display variant, with up to 45% more CPU performance with Intel's new Alder Lake CPU + MSI's new Vapor Chamber Cooler. MSI says that it has also "added features for content creators such as touch support for MSI Pen, Calman verified True Pixel Display, and collaboration with DTS for a rich, immersive surround sound experience".

We will see more about MSI's new Gaming and Creator series laptops at CES 2022 this week.