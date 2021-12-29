All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Halo 5's microtransaction mascot priced at $20 in Halo Infinite

343 Industries is selling a $20 cosmetic set of Mister Chief, who introduced us to Halo 5's controversial lootbox system.

Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 4:26 PM CST
343 Industries is selling Halo 5's microtransaction mascot in a $20 cosmetic bundle in Halo Infinite.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Halo Infinite's new weekly bundle is causing a stir within the community. Rather than stirring with anger, fans are now being shaken by laughter. It turns out the new monetized cosmetics are actually pretty funny to anyone who's played Halo 5.

Halo 5's microtransaction mascot priced at $20 in Halo Infinite 33 | TweakTown.com

The source for the irony-laden guffaws is how Mister Chief, the mascot for Halo 5's controversial (but extremely lucrative) lootbox system, is being sold in a cosmetic bundle worth 2000 Credits ($19.99). The Halo Infinite cosmetic bundle includes a Mister Chief AI who literally says "I'll make victory easier to obtain then a higher level requisition," a special AI skin, and various weapon trinkets and skins.

Halo 5's microtransaction mascot priced at $20 in Halo Infinite 34 | TweakTown.com

Gamers are still criticizing 343 Industries, Microsoft, and mysterious "stakeholders" for their decisions around Halo Infinite's cosmetic pricing models. The items are simply too expensive, many say, and a good portion of gamers agree on the irony of Mister Chief being included in the game's monetization system.

"Don't like the shop? Don't buy Mister Chief, he's a symbol of what started this greed," one popular Reddit post reads.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

