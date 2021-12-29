All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Paris Hilton hosting New Year's Eve party in Roblox Paris World

Paris Hilton will perform a special electronic dance show for fans in Paris World, her personalized and custom Roblox world.

Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 3:19 PM CST
Reality star Paris Hilton will perform an electronic dance show within her own custom Roblox world, Paris World.

Paris Hilton hosting New Year's Eve party in Roblox Paris World 5554 | TweakTown.com

Paris World is coming back for a big New Year's Eve celebration, the star has told Reuters. Fans will soon be able to attend a special show in Paris Hilton's virtual Roblox world, where Hilton will DJ live music streamed over the internet. This show is a big step towards Roblox Corp's metaverse aspirations, which ideally sees users engaging (and spending) in special events from celebrities (like the Travis Scott Astronomical show in Fortnite).

Paris World was originally launched in October 2021 but was quickly made private after multiple hacks. Hilton's Roblox space includes in-game replicas of her lavish mansion and virtual representations of a celebrity lifestyle, including huge mansions, expensive clothing, beauty boutiques, and more.

Hilton is also performing the electronic show in Decentraland's MetaFest 2022, which will take place in a virtual Times Square in New York, City.

"For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world. Not everybody gets to experience that, so that's what we've been working together on over the past year -- giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world."

NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, progameguides.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

