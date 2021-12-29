Paris Hilton hosting New Year's Eve party in Roblox Paris World

Reality star Paris Hilton will perform an electronic dance show within her own custom Roblox world, Paris World.

Paris World is coming back for a big New Year's Eve celebration, the star has told Reuters. Fans will soon be able to attend a special show in Paris Hilton's virtual Roblox world, where Hilton will DJ live music streamed over the internet. This show is a big step towards Roblox Corp's metaverse aspirations, which ideally sees users engaging (and spending) in special events from celebrities (like the Travis Scott Astronomical show in Fortnite).

Paris World was originally launched in October 2021 but was quickly made private after multiple hacks. Hilton's Roblox space includes in-game replicas of her lavish mansion and virtual representations of a celebrity lifestyle, including huge mansions, expensive clothing, beauty boutiques, and more.

Hilton is also performing the electronic show in Decentraland's MetaFest 2022, which will take place in a virtual Times Square in New York, City.