Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop: choice of Intel + AMD's new CPUs
Lenovo's new Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop teased, will be offered with Intel's new 12th Gen Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU.
We've already seen ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI with custom Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" processors teased ahead of CES 2022 -- and now it's time for Lenovo -- this time with the new Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop.
Lenovo is dropping the Y-shaped Legion logo on the lid with its new Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, where the company is pimping its own gaming brand on the new Legion 15 Pro laptop -- like it does with the Legion 7. The new Legion 6 Pro gaming laptop should have a high-end display, as the original Legion 5 Pro has a 16-inch 16:10 panel with a 165Hz refresh.
We should see the new Legion 5 series starting out with Intel Core i7-12800H through to the AMD Ryzen 9 6800H, offering the best of each camp -- Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs and AMD's upcoming Rembrant chip. We should expect NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU inside, with a TGP of up to 140W.
