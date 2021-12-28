Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop: choice of Intel + AMD's new CPUs

We've already seen ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI with custom Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake-P" processors teased ahead of CES 2022 -- and now it's time for Lenovo -- this time with the new Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Lenovo is dropping the Y-shaped Legion logo on the lid with its new Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop, where the company is pimping its own gaming brand on the new Legion 15 Pro laptop -- like it does with the Legion 7. The new Legion 6 Pro gaming laptop should have a high-end display, as the original Legion 5 Pro has a 16-inch 16:10 panel with a 165Hz refresh.

We should see the new Legion 5 series starting out with Intel Core i7-12800H through to the AMD Ryzen 9 6800H, offering the best of each camp -- Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs and AMD's upcoming Rembrant chip. We should expect NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU inside, with a TGP of up to 140W.