Astronomers just found a key precursor for life in interstellar space

Researchers have identified a key molecule necessary for life in Sagittarius B2, ethanolamine, part of phospholipid membranes.

Published Tue, Dec 28 2021 2:00 AM CST
Researchers from the Spanish Astrobiology Centre in Madrid have detected ethanolamine in space and published their findings in a yet-to-be peer-reviewed paper.

Ethanolamine forms part of the phospholipid molecules that comprise cell membranes. It forms the hydrophilic head of the PE class of phospholipids, which are found in all living cells, making up 25% of all phospholipids. In nervous system components of human physiology, they comprise 45% of all phospholipids.

The research team studied Sagittarius B2, a massive molecular cloud of gas and dust located 390 light-years from the center of the Milky Way. In search of ethanolamine, they simulated the expected spectrum produced by the chemical and looked for this in the light coming from the galaxy and found clear evidence for its presence.

"This has important implications not only for theories of the origin of life on Earth but also on other habitable planets and satellites anywhere in the Universe," said the team.

Astronomers have previously found ethanolamine in meteorites but haven't reached a consensus on how it got there. The researchers suggest ethanolamine could have been transferred to our planet from these kinds of celestial bodies, in turn helping life to form.

You can read more from the paper here.

NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, arxiv.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

