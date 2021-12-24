Amazing footage of Comet Leonard through an aurora and meteor shower

Comet Leonard has been spotted by a Chinese satellite, capturing fantastic footage through an aurora and meteor shower near Earth.

As Comet Leonard makes its way through our solar system, a Chinese satellite has spotted it through an aurora.

Yangwang 1 is a small Chinese satellite owned by Origin Space, launched in June 2021, and is searching the universe around our planet for near-Earth asteroids. It is looking for asteroids that could be mined for resources, with Origin Space hoping to capture a small asteroid in 2025.

Since beginning its orbit, the satellite has captured many images of auroras and meteors, now capturing this year's brightest comet, Comet Leonard (formally known as C/2021 A1). Comet Leonard made its closest approach to Earth on December 12th and will make its closest pass by the Sun on January 3rd, 2022, before disappearing for the next 80,000 years.

In the footage from the satellite, you can see the comet and its bright tail streaking through an aurora, with meteors and other satellites flying in the same field of view.