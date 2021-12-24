All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazing footage of Comet Leonard through an aurora and meteor shower

Comet Leonard has been spotted by a Chinese satellite, capturing fantastic footage through an aurora and meteor shower near Earth.

Published Fri, Dec 24 2021 12:00 AM CST
As Comet Leonard makes its way through our solar system, a Chinese satellite has spotted it through an aurora.

Amazing footage of Comet Leonard through an aurora and meteor shower 01 | TweakTown.com

Yangwang 1 is a small Chinese satellite owned by Origin Space, launched in June 2021, and is searching the universe around our planet for near-Earth asteroids. It is looking for asteroids that could be mined for resources, with Origin Space hoping to capture a small asteroid in 2025.

Since beginning its orbit, the satellite has captured many images of auroras and meteors, now capturing this year's brightest comet, Comet Leonard (formally known as C/2021 A1). Comet Leonard made its closest approach to Earth on December 12th and will make its closest pass by the Sun on January 3rd, 2022, before disappearing for the next 80,000 years.

In the footage from the satellite, you can see the comet and its bright tail streaking through an aurora, with meteors and other satellites flying in the same field of view.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

