Goldman Sachs has more voting rights in CD Projekt than CDPR president

Goldman Sachs now owns 6.8% of CD Projekt Group Shares, more than the Polish company's president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski.

Published Thu, Dec 23 2021 2:58 PM CST
Global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs now owns more shares in CD Projekt Group than the Polish company's longstanding president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski.

Goldman Sachs has more voting rights in CD Projekt than CDPR president 2222 | TweakTown.com
As reported in a new investor relations release, Goldman Sachs now owns 6.8% of CD Projekt Group voting rights or 4,224,065 of total rights. The financial institution is now the fifth leading shareholder in CD Projekt Group, beating out company president Adam Kicinski.

The breakdown of shares is: 2.07% from securities lending, 4.19% from equity-based swap contracts, and 0.53% voting rights assigned to shares. More voting rights gives the institution a greater foothold into corporate decision making.

Goldman Sachs has more voting rights in CD Projekt than CDPR president 553 | TweakTown.com

CD Projekt Group shares are trading at 194.22PLN, down 1.83%. The company recently settled a securities fraud lawsuit regarding Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch damaging share value for $1.85 million, a hefty amount over the initial $400,000 minimum losses.

Goldman Sachs has more voting rights in CD Projekt than CDPR president 443 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

