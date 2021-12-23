Goldman Sachs has more voting rights in CD Projekt than CDPR president

Goldman Sachs now owns 6.8% of CD Projekt Group Shares, more than the Polish company's president and joint CEO Adam Kicinski.

As reported in a new investor relations release, Goldman Sachs now owns 6.8% of CD Projekt Group voting rights or 4,224,065 of total rights. The financial institution is now the fifth leading shareholder in CD Projekt Group, beating out company president Adam Kicinski.

The breakdown of shares is: 2.07% from securities lending, 4.19% from equity-based swap contracts, and 0.53% voting rights assigned to shares. More voting rights gives the institution a greater foothold into corporate decision making.

CD Projekt Group shares are trading at 194.22PLN, down 1.83%. The company recently settled a securities fraud lawsuit regarding Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch damaging share value for $1.85 million, a hefty amount over the initial $400,000 minimum losses.