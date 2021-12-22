All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Call of Duty's Treyarch: 'Our culture has no room for sexism'

Call of Duty studio Treyarch adds their voice to the anti-harassment taking the games industry by storm, pressuring parent ATVI.

Published Wed, Dec 22 2021 4:17 PM CST
Treyarch is the latest Activision-Blizzard game developer to speak out against harassment, issuing a statement that decries many of the things its parent is accused of.

As Raven Software and other Blizzard employees continue their labor strike protest and make moves to formally unionize, Treyarch is also joining the fray to denounce harassment.

While Treyarch doesn't explicitly mention Activision-Blizzard, it's not hard to read between the lines; the billion-dollar games publisher faces multiple serious allegations against it regarding workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment, pay discrimination, and decades of "frat boy culture".

Treyarch is one of the company's most important studios and is responsible for significant Call of Duty franchise earnings. Treyarch is responsible for making the best-selling Black Ops powerhouse series that has made Activision-Blizzard billions and billions over the years.

Here's Treyarch's statement, which was collectively written by the women of the studio:

"Our goal as a studio is to make awesome games for the world to enjoy. Having the privilege to pursue that endeavor is made possible because of Treyarch's people: we are a studio comprised of smart, talented, world-class creative professionals who seek to perform at our best.

"Our culture has no room for sexism, harassment, racism, bigotry, discrimination, or bullying.

"As we move forward, providing a safe, diverse, inclusive working environment so that all may thrive will be our highest priority.

"Everyone at Treyarch is drawn to gave development because we possess a deep love for the artistry of video games and the magic that can create moments that matter.

"This is a moment that matters and it starts by being better."

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

