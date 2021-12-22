Call of Duty's Treyarch: 'Our culture has no room for sexism'

Call of Duty studio Treyarch adds their voice to the anti-harassment taking the games industry by storm, pressuring parent ATVI.

Treyarch is the latest Activision-Blizzard game developer to speak out against harassment, issuing a statement that decries many of the things its parent is accused of.

As Raven Software and other Blizzard employees continue their labor strike protest and make moves to formally unionize, Treyarch is also joining the fray to denounce harassment.

While Treyarch doesn't explicitly mention Activision-Blizzard, it's not hard to read between the lines; the billion-dollar games publisher faces multiple serious allegations against it regarding workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment, pay discrimination, and decades of "frat boy culture".

Treyarch is one of the company's most important studios and is responsible for significant Call of Duty franchise earnings. Treyarch is responsible for making the best-selling Black Ops powerhouse series that has made Activision-Blizzard billions and billions over the years.

Here's Treyarch's statement, which was collectively written by the women of the studio: