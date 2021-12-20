All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Radio Shock: Old-school retailer RadioShack goes DeFi with RADIO token

Old-school retailer RadioShack is back, and it's embracing DeFi with a brand new swap exchange and RADIO cryptocurrency token.

Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 5:24 PM CST
REV's Tai Lopez and Alex Mehr plan to use 100 years of brand recognition to bring the DeFi (decentralized finance) world of cryptocurrency to mainstream consumer markets.

In a shocking move, RadioShack, the once-dead electronics titan, is being resurrected to embrace today's latest tech trends. Instead of selling gizmos and circuits, the new RadioShack will help facilitate DeFi with a new crypto swap--nomenclature for a cryptocurrency exchange. It's pretty complicated and the company has put out detailed documents here.

RaioShack's swap protocol, or decentralized exchange (DEX), is backed by Atlas USV (which is also run by REV's Tai Lopez and Alex Mehr), which has liquidity from the Atlas Treasury, which runs on the Ethereum-based USV token. In essence, REV wants to make an exchange like Uniswap using RadioShack's brand name.

"Our mission is to be the first protocol to bridge the gap in mainstream usage of DeFi."

The RadioShack swap will also be issuing its own token, RADIO, sometime next year.

RadioShack has one objective: Distribution and usage by millions of individuals but possibly more important, by hundreds of blue-chip, large corporations as their gateway into becoming blockchain companies.

Imagine if brands like Louis Vuitton, Starbucks, and Mercedes-Benz utilized the RadioShack protocol for their DeFi projects

NEWS SOURCE:radioshack.gitbook.io

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

