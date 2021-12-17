MSI's new Optix MAG281URF gaming monitor: 4K 144Hz with HDMI 2.1

MSI's new Optix MAG281URF gaming monitor offers a 28-inch 4K 144Hz panel with HDMI 2.1 connectivity and so much more to enjoy.

MSI has just revealed its new Optix MAG281URF gaming monitor, which rocks a 28-inch panel with a native 4K 144Hz resolution and refresh rate that's driven by its HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new 28-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 connectivity also has built-in KVM functionality, which lets you control up to 2 devices at once -- 2 keyboards, 2 mice -- all from your new MSI Optix MAG281URF gaming monitor. There's 95% of the DCI-P3 coverage, and 124% sRGB coverage, making it better than over 90% of other gaming monitors.

We have VESA DisplayHDR 400 support on top of that, as well as the HDMI 2.1 connectivity which enables the MSI Optix MAG281URF gaming monitor to work with next-gen Sony PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles.

LESS BLUE LIGHT PREMIUM

As a game lover, we understand how unbearable is that when your screen becomes yellow after using less blue light. Less Blue Light Premium is using a hardware solution to reduced light emissions in the blue-violet segment of the blue light spectrum without any color or picture quality sacrifice. Also, this feature passed the EYESAFE standard.

KVM

Control and transfer files between multiple connected devices with one set of mouse, keyboard, and MSI gaming monitor. For more information or how it works, please refer to this article.

Rapid IPS Panel

Provide ultra-fast 1ms GTG response time, make sure the intensity and purity of colors when gaming.

G-SYNC Compatible

Challenge any game without screen tearing, stuttering, flicker, or artifacts. G-SYNC compatible dynamically matches the refresh rate of the display to the frame rate of the GPU.

HDMI2.1 - 144Hz@4K

4K UHD is a basic standard of next-gen console. The perfect image quality is not enough. By HDMI2.1, wider bandwidth allows we choose 144hz at 4K resolution. A perfect combination of PC gaming and Console Gaming.

Wide Color Gamut

Game colors and details will look more realistic and refined, to push game immersion to its limits. This monitor has excellent color performance. Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% and sRGB 124%.

VESA Certified DisplayHDR™ 400

Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment