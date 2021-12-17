All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
10+ UFOs fill the sky over US, shocked onlookers capture wild video

More than ten Unidentified Flying Objects were spotted in the skies over New Jersey, shocked onlookers captured a video of it.

Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 2:33 AM CST
Multiple individuals have spotted more than ten Unidentified Flying Objects in the night sky over New Jersey.

*The video above video contains graphic language*

The individual that captured the above footage posted the video online, which was then picked up by the UFO Sightings Daily YouTube channel. According to iHeartRadio, the video was filmed in Paterson, New Jersey, on December 10, and it showcases multiple bright objects flying in the night sky. These objects are seen traveling at extremely high speeds across the night sky, while also performing turns and maneuvers.

Some of the witnesses suggest that what they are seeing is drones. Some others think that it's stars, but none of them can confidently explain what they are seeing. The footage zoomed in on one object, and it appears that some tracking software was used to stabilize the video, or the individual who took this video has impossibly steady hands? Regardless of the aforementioned point, the zoomed-in footage showcases a circular object that appears white, moving at what seems to be high speeds.

At the time of writing this report, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hasn't confirmed what the objects are, which leaves their current definition as "unidentified".

NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

