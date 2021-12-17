10+ UFOs fill the sky over US, shocked onlookers capture wild video

More than ten Unidentified Flying Objects were spotted in the skies over New Jersey, shocked onlookers captured a video of it.

Multiple individuals have spotted more than ten Unidentified Flying Objects in the night sky over New Jersey.

*The video above video contains graphic language*

The individual that captured the above footage posted the video online, which was then picked up by the UFO Sightings Daily YouTube channel. According to iHeartRadio, the video was filmed in Paterson, New Jersey, on December 10, and it showcases multiple bright objects flying in the night sky. These objects are seen traveling at extremely high speeds across the night sky, while also performing turns and maneuvers.

Some of the witnesses suggest that what they are seeing is drones. Some others think that it's stars, but none of them can confidently explain what they are seeing. The footage zoomed in on one object, and it appears that some tracking software was used to stabilize the video, or the individual who took this video has impossibly steady hands? Regardless of the aforementioned point, the zoomed-in footage showcases a circular object that appears white, moving at what seems to be high speeds.

At the time of writing this report, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) hasn't confirmed what the objects are, which leaves their current definition as "unidentified".