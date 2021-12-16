Final Fantasy XIV is closed to new players, game taken off the market

Square Enix has officially barred new players from entering Final Fantasy XIV and de-listed the game from digital sale in an attempt to get the overwhelming player count under control.

Square Enix is taking drastic population control measures in its wildly popular MMORPG. The game servers are simply being pushed to their breaking point. There's too many players and not enough space, so the dev team has literally removed its cash crop from the digital market and is closing the door on new player registrations. These new regulations could result in a financial hit but are a guaranteed way to close FFXIV's borders until the situation is under control.

Free trial players also get restrictions and can only play during certain non-peak hours, and paid subscribers are prioritized. Square Enix is offering another 14 days of free play time to subscribers.

Here's info straight from Yoshi-P: