UFO investigator claims US government is hiding vital information

An Unidentified Flying Object investigator claimed the US government is hiding information on UFOs as sightings increase worldwide.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 7:32 AM CST
An investigative filmmaker has appeared in an interview to discuss how the US government is reportedly hiding information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) from the public.

Jeremy Corbell appeared on "Fox News Primetime" following a showcase of the recent UFO sightings video obtained and released by TMZ. Corbell states that UFO sightings have increased from both the public and the military and that no one can confirm if the flying objects are extraterrestrial, but there is a universal concern for objects of unknown origin flying in restricted US airspace. Corbell added that at the moment, the US government doesn't know the intent of the objects, and that is of serious concern.

The investigative filmmaker says that the US military has confirmed that there has been an increase in UFO sightings, and as legislation is being pushed through, that is aimed at bringing more transparency to the topic. Corbell goes on to say that analysis of the data that has already been acquired suggests that some of the UFOs are trans-medium, meaning that they can travel in air, sea, and space. If you are watching the video of the interview for yourself, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:outsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

