UFO investigator claims US government is hiding vital information

An investigative filmmaker has appeared in an interview to discuss how the US government is reportedly hiding information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) from the public.

Jeremy Corbell appeared on "Fox News Primetime" following a showcase of the recent UFO sightings video obtained and released by TMZ. Corbell states that UFO sightings have increased from both the public and the military and that no one can confirm if the flying objects are extraterrestrial, but there is a universal concern for objects of unknown origin flying in restricted US airspace. Corbell added that at the moment, the US government doesn't know the intent of the objects, and that is of serious concern.

The investigative filmmaker says that the US military has confirmed that there has been an increase in UFO sightings, and as legislation is being pushed through, that is aimed at bringing more transparency to the topic. Corbell goes on to say that analysis of the data that has already been acquired suggests that some of the UFOs are trans-medium, meaning that they can travel in air, sea, and space. If you are watching the video of the interview for yourself, check out this link here.