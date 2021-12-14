Stan Lee estate bearers blasted for using his Twitter to promote NFTs

Comic fans are up in arms as Stan Lee's estate uses the late comic legend's Twitter to promote a new line of NFT collectibles.

Comic enthusiasts and Marvel fans are in uproar as Stan Lee's estate bearers use the late pop-culture legend's 4 million-strong Twitter account to promote NFTs.

The people that run Stan Lee's estate are under the crosshair right now for helping create what's seen as an exploitative use of the comic legend's image. The estate owners have created a Stan Lee NFT collection, and the first run is centered on Chakra The Invincible. This line of NFTs is called the Chakraverse collection and actually merges widely-unpopular randomization of loot boxes with the increasingly-unpopular NFT market.

Dictionary.com went so far as to say the estate was "defiling" Stan Lee's image. Some of the NFTs actually include Stan Lee's likeness.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"The CHAKRAVERSE Collection No. 1 will consist of an extremely limited collection of 6,880 unique generative art pieces based on characters from the graphic novel. Each of these NFTs are ONE OF A KIND and embrace Stan Lee's original characters while reimagining them exclusively for this NFT collection," reads the Orange Comet's website.

"These NFTs will be placed in a 'Loot Box', wherein every buyer of the box gets a random Chakra character art piece from the NFT collection."

The NFTs will be sold at auction via cryptocurrency, so the sky is the limit.