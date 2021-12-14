Stan Lee estate bearers blasted for using his Twitter to promote NFTs
Comic fans are up in arms as Stan Lee's estate uses the late comic legend's Twitter to promote a new line of NFT collectibles.
Comic enthusiasts and Marvel fans are in uproar as Stan Lee's estate bearers use the late pop-culture legend's 4 million-strong Twitter account to promote NFTs.
The people that run Stan Lee's estate are under the crosshair right now for helping create what's seen as an exploitative use of the comic legend's image. The estate owners have created a Stan Lee NFT collection, and the first run is centered on Chakra The Invincible. This line of NFTs is called the Chakraverse collection and actually merges widely-unpopular randomization of loot boxes with the increasingly-unpopular NFT market.
Dictionary.com went so far as to say the estate was "defiling" Stan Lee's image. Some of the NFTs actually include Stan Lee's likeness.
"The CHAKRAVERSE Collection No. 1 will consist of an extremely limited collection of 6,880 unique generative art pieces based on characters from the graphic novel. Each of these NFTs are ONE OF A KIND and embrace Stan Lee's original characters while reimagining them exclusively for this NFT collection," reads the Orange Comet's website.
"These NFTs will be placed in a 'Loot Box', wherein every buyer of the box gets a random Chakra character art piece from the NFT collection."
The NFTs will be sold at auction via cryptocurrency, so the sky is the limit.
Seen by millions of people around the world across comic books, animation, and digital shorts, Chakra The Invincible now enters the world of NFTs in an exclusive opportunity for fans and collectors to own a first-ever official Stan Lee NFT collection around one of his characters.
Honoring what would have been Stan Lee's 99th birthday on December 28th, we are inviting all of Stan's fans to celebrate his amazing legacy with us by sharing ownership in a limited NFT collectible around one of his first international superheroes.