Official Sony PS5 color plates: $55, black, red, purple, blue and pink

Sony counters dbrand with its own official PlayStation 5 faceplate color designs for $55--now you can make an all-black PS5.

Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 2:47 PM CST
Sony is introducing new colorful PS5 faceplates one year after the PlayStation 5 console's launch.

It's official: Sony is releasing multi-colored PS5 faceplates to finally allow customization of the towering next-gen console. The new colorful faceplates fit both the digital and disc-based PS5s, are coming in 2020, and include the following colors:

  • Midnight Black (January 2022)
  • Cosmic Red (January 2022)
  • Nova Pink (1st Half 2022)
  • Galactic Purple (1st Half 2022)
  • Starlight Blue (1st Half 2022)

These plates do not feature the RGB color strips like dbrand's plates, but retain the distinct PS5 casing design that's made specifically to direct airflow both in and out of the console. It's worth noting that the bulk of the colors have no set release date throughout next year.

The faceplates will cost $55 MSRP and the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red plates are currently available for pre-order on PlayStation Direct.

