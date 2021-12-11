Scorn delayed to October 2022, right in time for Halloween

Bizarre H.R. Giger-inspired horror FPS Scorn has been delayed for the final time and is now set to release in October 2022.

Scorn is set to release four years after it was originally revealed in 2017, developer Ebb Software has announced.

Scorn has been MIA for a while but now it's back in the limelight...and the news isn't so great. The exotically weird horror FPS has been delayed for the fourth time and is now set to launch in October 2022. That's right in time for Halloween.

The shooter is set to deliver higher-end atmospheric effects, UHD textures, and FPS action while hitting 4K 60FPS performance on Xbox and PC. Scorn is also exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S line and won't be coming to the Xbox One.

Ebb Software's new games big inspiration from artists like H.R. Giger, who created the legendary xenomorph from the Alien films, and Polish nightmare artist Zdzislaw Beksinski.

Scorn launches October 2022 on Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.