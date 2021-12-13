How and where you can see once-in-a-lifetime comet Leonard pass Earth

A comet that no one currently alive will ever see again will soon be passing by Earth, with it being brightest over the weekend and following days.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For the last 35,000 years comet Leonard has been traveling towards the Sun at a ridiculous speed of 158,084 miles per hour, and as it makes its way closer it will begin to appear brighter to observers as the crust on the large ice ball increasingly vaporizes. After it passes the Sun it will be ejected from our solar system for millions of years, making this viewing opportunity a truly once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.

The comet will make its closest approach with Earth on December 12, and on December 18 it will make its closest approach with Venus. If you are interested in viewing the rare comet, looking just below the Bigger Dipper constellation and the star Arcturus. It's also recommended to have a pair of binoculars (10x50 preferably), as viewing Leonard with the unaided eye may be difficult depending on your location and weather. Comet Leonard is renowned as the best comet for 2021, but something is "wrong" with it.

Read more: 'Something is wrong' with the best comet of 2021, it's acting weird

Read more: Comet that no one alive will ever see again photographed passing Earth