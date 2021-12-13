All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

How and where you can see once-in-a-lifetime comet Leonard pass Earth

NASA recently confirmed that a once-in-a-lifetime comet will safely pass by Earth at speeds of up to 158,000 miles per hour.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 12:02 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A comet that no one currently alive will ever see again will soon be passing by Earth, with it being brightest over the weekend and following days.

How and where you can see once-in-a-lifetime comet Leonard pass Earth 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For the last 35,000 years comet Leonard has been traveling towards the Sun at a ridiculous speed of 158,084 miles per hour, and as it makes its way closer it will begin to appear brighter to observers as the crust on the large ice ball increasingly vaporizes. After it passes the Sun it will be ejected from our solar system for millions of years, making this viewing opportunity a truly once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.

The comet will make its closest approach with Earth on December 12, and on December 18 it will make its closest approach with Venus. If you are interested in viewing the rare comet, looking just below the Bigger Dipper constellation and the star Arcturus. It's also recommended to have a pair of binoculars (10x50 preferably), as viewing Leonard with the unaided eye may be difficult depending on your location and weather. Comet Leonard is renowned as the best comet for 2021, but something is "wrong" with it.

Read more: 'Something is wrong' with the best comet of 2021, it's acting weird

Read more: Comet that no one alive will ever see again photographed passing Earth

Buy at Amazon

NASA Red Blue Stripe Minimal Logo Vintage Graphic Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$44.99
$44.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/13/2021 at 12:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsweek.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.