PUBG goes free to play on January 12 alongside new $12.99 upgrade

After five years on the market and billions earned from microtransactions, PUBG Battlegrounds will soon be free-to-play on all platforms. The free version comes with some caveats: F2P gamers won't be able to play ranked matches or even set up custom games matches.

PUBG Corp will sell a new Battlegrounds Plus account upgrade for $12.99 that unlocks all modes. Anyone who has purchased PUBG before January 12 will receive a free upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus alongside a special commemorative pack that includes:

PUBG - SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE PACK

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus

Costume skin set

Battle-hardened Legacy Corset

Battle-hardened Legacy Jacket

Battle-hardened Legacy Gloves

Battle-hardened Legacy Pants

Battle-hardened Legacy Boots

Shackle and Shanks Legacy - Pan

Nameplate - Battle-hardened Legacy

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus is a new product that gives PUBG fans a way to supplement their BATTLEGROUNDS experience while supporting the game. Plus is a one-time purchase and includes all of the following:

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus upgrade product/DLC will be sold for $12.99 USD after the free-to-play transition. BATTLEGROUNDS Plus unlocks access to the following:

Survival Mastery XP +100% boost

Career - Medal tab

Ranked Mode

Creating and playing a Custom Match.

PUBG Corp explains why it moved to F2P:

"Now we have what we feel is the best version PUBG to date and can truly deliver on our initial goal: Allowing the broadest possible audience to experience the game by making it free to play."