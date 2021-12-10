All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PUBG goes free to play on January 12 alongside new $12.99 upgrade

After five years on the market and billions from microtransactions, PUBG Battlegrounds is going free-to-play in January 2022.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 10 2021 12:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PUBG, the OG BR, is going free-to-play on January 12, 2022 and will fracture the playerbase between premium and free users.

PUBG goes free to play on January 12 alongside new $12.99 upgrade 553 | TweakTown.com

After five years on the market and billions earned from microtransactions, PUBG Battlegrounds will soon be free-to-play on all platforms. The free version comes with some caveats: F2P gamers won't be able to play ranked matches or even set up custom games matches.

PUBG Corp will sell a new Battlegrounds Plus account upgrade for $12.99 that unlocks all modes. Anyone who has purchased PUBG before January 12 will receive a free upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus alongside a special commemorative pack that includes:

PUBG - SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE PACK

  • BATTLEGROUNDS Plus
  • Costume skin set
  • Battle-hardened Legacy Corset
  • Battle-hardened Legacy Jacket
  • Battle-hardened Legacy Gloves
  • Battle-hardened Legacy Pants
  • Battle-hardened Legacy Boots
  • Shackle and Shanks Legacy - Pan
  • Nameplate - Battle-hardened Legacy

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus is a new product that gives PUBG fans a way to supplement their BATTLEGROUNDS experience while supporting the game. Plus is a one-time purchase and includes all of the following:

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus upgrade product/DLC will be sold for $12.99 USD after the free-to-play transition. BATTLEGROUNDS Plus unlocks access to the following:

  • Survival Mastery XP +100% boost
  • Career - Medal tab
  • Ranked Mode
  • Creating and playing a Custom Match.

PUBG Corp explains why it moved to F2P:

"Now we have what we feel is the best version PUBG to date and can truly deliver on our initial goal: Allowing the broadest possible audience to experience the game by making it free to play."

Buy at Amazon

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.99
$5.66$9.60$17.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/10/2021 at 12:04 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.