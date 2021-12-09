New Halo: The Endless Halo Infinite DLC should include a novel tie-in

Microsoft's new trademark for Halo: The Endless hints at a new campaign Halo Infinite expansion DLC and novel tie-in combo.

Microsoft's new Halo: The Endless trademark should also include a novel tie-in.

Halo: The Endless should be the name of a new Halo Infinite campaign DLC. Microsoft filed the trademark in June, and it's specifically classified as gaming software:

Goods and Services IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: downloadable game software; computer game software; video game software; computer game software for use with personal computers, home video game consoles, and arcade-based video game consoles; computer game software downloadable from a global computer network; digital media, namely, pre-recorded CD-ROMs, tapes, cartridges, digital video discs, digital versatile discs, DVDs, and high-definition digital discs featuring computer games and video games

But that's not the only recent Halo trademark that Microsoft has secured.

There's also a separate trademark for The Endless that was filed on the same date, only this one is for literature, apparel, and toys. The separate Endless trademark specifically mentions "publications, namely, a series of fiction books, strategy guides in the field of science fiction, games and entertainment; comics; magazines; newsletters; calendars."

This is the transmedia version of Halo's new The Endless content.

It'll be interesting to see how this develops and when Microsoft is ready to finally reveal the new content.