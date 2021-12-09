Verified fix for Halo Infinite Gaming Services Game Pass PC glitch

Can't load up Halo Infinite on Game Pass PC? Is the Xbox app telling you to install Gaming Services? Here's a guaranteed fix.

Here's a guaranteed fix for the annoying gaming services glitch for Halo Infinite on Game Pass PC.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Having trouble booting up Halo Infinite via Game Pass on PC? Is the installer telling you to download Gaming Services but not actually giving you an option to do so? This step-by-step fix will get you back into that challenge grind in no time.

To get around the Gaming Services issue you simply need to reset the Halo Infinite app:

Press Windows + I Navigate to Apps -> Halo Infinite -> Advanced Options Click Reset (data won't be deleted)

The Xbox app will tell you that Halo Infinite's data has been deleted but this doesn't actually happen. Simply start up the Xbox app again, find Halo Infinite, and click the install button. The game files are still in place and the app will recognize that you own the product.

You can also use this same process for the Gaming Services app--either Repair or Reset options for the Gaming Services application seems to work too.