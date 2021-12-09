All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Verified fix for Halo Infinite Gaming Services Game Pass PC glitch

Can't load up Halo Infinite on Game Pass PC? Is the Xbox app telling you to install Gaming Services? Here's a guaranteed fix.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 2:11 PM CST
Here's a guaranteed fix for the annoying gaming services glitch for Halo Infinite on Game Pass PC.

Verified fix for Halo Infinite Gaming Services Game Pass PC glitch 14 | TweakTown.com
Having trouble booting up Halo Infinite via Game Pass on PC? Is the installer telling you to download Gaming Services but not actually giving you an option to do so? This step-by-step fix will get you back into that challenge grind in no time.

To get around the Gaming Services issue you simply need to reset the Halo Infinite app:

  1. Press Windows + I
    2. Verified fix for Halo Infinite Gaming Services Game Pass PC glitch 1 | TweakTown.com
  2. Navigate to Apps -> Halo Infinite -> Advanced Options
    3. Verified fix for Halo Infinite Gaming Services Game Pass PC glitch 2 | TweakTown.com
  3. Click Reset (data won't be deleted)
Verified fix for Halo Infinite Gaming Services Game Pass PC glitch 3 | TweakTown.com

The Xbox app will tell you that Halo Infinite's data has been deleted but this doesn't actually happen. Simply start up the Xbox app again, find Halo Infinite, and click the install button. The game files are still in place and the app will recognize that you own the product.

You can also use this same process for the Gaming Services app--either Repair or Reset options for the Gaming Services application seems to work too.

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

